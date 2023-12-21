Local food editors share the best eats of 2023

We’re about to ruin your lunch.

Because we’re going to spend an hour talking about all the delicious food and restaurants in South Florida. And we’re doing it with folks who eat for a living. Our apologies to your tuna fish sandwich.

We’re talking to the food editors of the Miami Herald, the Miami New Times and website The Infatuation. They shared some of the best places they ate this year and what new places they’re looking forward to in 2024.

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the newly crowned food editor of the Miami New Times. You might know her from her food journalism online or as a contestant on The Bachelor. We’re glad she accepted our rose.

Connie Ogle is the food editor of the Miami Herald. She was once the newspapers' books editor and later took over the food section when I left that job.

And of course, we’re bringing back our buddy Ryan Pfeffer of the Infatuation Miami. I know he’s eager to talk about Dave Grutman’s latest "club-staurant".

On the Dec. 21 episode of Sundial, we dig in with our local food buddies.

