Anti-DEI law harms Broward org, Cornell rape ties to South Florida, WLRN doc unearths Miami history
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We assessed the future of diversity, equity and inclusion in Broward County now that DEI has been outlawed by the state. Are the arts – and the renowned Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida – at risk? We also discussed revived awareness of campus sexual assault amid the Cornell University case – one of whose alleged rapists now studies here. And we looked at a new WLRN documentary about the preservation drama involving downtown Miami’s indigenous Tequesta site.