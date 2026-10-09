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The South Florida Roundup

Anti-DEI law harms Broward org, Cornell rape ties to South Florida, WLRN doc unearths Miami history

Published October 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
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An aerial view of an archaeological dig site located near Brickell on the Miami River on Jan. 30, 2023.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
An aerial view of an archaeological dig site located near Brickell on the Miami River on Jan. 30, 2023.

We assessed the future of diversity, equity and inclusion in Broward County now that DEI has been outlawed by the state. Are the arts – and the renowned Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida – at risk? We also discussed revived awareness of campus sexual assault amid the Cornell University case – one of whose alleged rapists now studies here. And we looked at a new WLRN documentary about the preservation drama involving downtown Miami’s indigenous Tequesta site.

The South Florida Roundup
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