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The South Florida Roundup

Amendment 3 and its potential effects on South Florida

Published October 23, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
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People walk past a Vote sign.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
People walk past a Vote sign on the first day of early voting in the general election, Oct. 21, 2024, in Miami.

This hour we were all about Amendment 3, the ballot measure that would slash property taxes for budget-crunched homeowners – but would potentially gut services they depend on, from trash pickup to library access to paramedic response. We talked both against and for, starting with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez – as well as a host of journalists who are closely watching this momentous issue.

The South Florida Roundup
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