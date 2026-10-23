Amendment 3 and its potential effects on South Florida

This hour we were all about Amendment 3, the ballot measure that would slash property taxes for budget-crunched homeowners – but would potentially gut services they depend on, from trash pickup to library access to paramedic response. We talked both against and for, starting with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez – as well as a host of journalists who are closely watching this momentous issue.