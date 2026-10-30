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The South Florida Roundup

Miami's Virginia Key referendum, immigration enforcement at polls and Flávio Bolsonaro in Miami

Published October 30, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT
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Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro gives a press conference outside the Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Nova)
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AP
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro gives a press conference outside the Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis Nova)

In this hour we dissected Referendum 3, the City of Miami question on Tuesday’s midterms ballot that asks how we should develop precious waterfront real estate like Virginia Key today. We also tried to separate fact from fiction about reports that federal immigration enforcement has been showing up at Florida polling places – including in Key Largo. And we discussed Flávio Bolsonaro’s defeat in Brazil – and his escape to Florida.

The South Florida Roundup
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