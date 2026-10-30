Miami's Virginia Key referendum, immigration enforcement at polls and Flávio Bolsonaro in Miami
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In this hour we dissected Referendum 3, the City of Miami question on Tuesday’s midterms ballot that asks how we should develop precious waterfront real estate like Virginia Key today. We also tried to separate fact from fiction about reports that federal immigration enforcement has been showing up at Florida polling places – including in Key Largo. And we discussed Flávio Bolsonaro’s defeat in Brazil – and his escape to Florida.