Post-midterm recap, historic flooding hits South Florida, Diwali

The midterms brought a blue tsunami – everywhere, it seems, except here. We did however get real flooding here on election day. Will things be drier for Diwali?

This hour we unpacked the winners and losers in Tuesday’s historic midterm elections. Historically catastrophic, that is, for Republicans – but not so much in South Florida. Did the Democrats waste an opportunity here – or rediscover their mojo? We also discussed the massive flooding so many of us in South Florida had to vote IN – and how the passage of Amendment 3 may make it harder to control. And we lit up our large Indian community’s Diwali celebration.