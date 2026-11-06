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The South Florida Roundup

Post-midterm recap, historic flooding hits South Florida, Diwali

Published November 6, 2026 at 4:51 PM EST
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Leon rides his bike down a flooded street in the Edgewood neighborhood on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A torrential downpour severely flooded streets partially submerging houses and cars across South Florida.
MATIAS J. OCNER
/
The Miami Herald
Leon rides his bike down a flooded street in the Edgewood neighborhood on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A torrential downpour severely flooded streets partially submerging houses and cars across South Florida.

The midterms brought a blue tsunami – everywhere, it seems, except here. We did however get real flooding here on election day. Will things be drier for Diwali?

This hour we unpacked the winners and losers in Tuesday’s historic midterm elections. Historically catastrophic, that is, for Republicans – but not so much in South Florida. Did the Democrats waste an opportunity here – or rediscover their mojo? We also discussed the massive flooding so many of us in South Florida had to vote IN – and how the passage of Amendment 3 may make it harder to control. And we lit up our large Indian community’s Diwali celebration.

The South Florida Roundup
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