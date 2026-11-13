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The South Florida Roundup

Miami Supervisor of Elections under fire, restaurant shutdowns, food insecurity

Published November 13, 2026 at 4:09 PM EST
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Alina Garcia, blond woman in a red suit, talks into a microphone
Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections
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Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections
Alina Garcia has offered up her home as collateral to make sure her longtime friend and associate David Rivera does not have to immediately report to prison following his conviction on various crimes relating with his dealings with former Venezuelan socialist president Nicolas Maduro.

We discussed whether Miami-Dade County Elections Supervisor Alina Garcia – who invited so much controversy in a recent congressional vote recount – has crossed the line of impartiality. We also looked at why it seems harder than ever in South Florida to build a restaurant that just survives, let alone thrives. It’s not just inflation – it’s also you. We asked what we can do this Thanksgiving and holiday season to make sure our neighbors here get enough to eat.

The South Florida Roundup
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