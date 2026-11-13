Miami Supervisor of Elections under fire, restaurant shutdowns, food insecurity

We discussed whether Miami-Dade County Elections Supervisor Alina Garcia – who invited so much controversy in a recent congressional vote recount – has crossed the line of impartiality. We also looked at why it seems harder than ever in South Florida to build a restaurant that just survives, let alone thrives. It’s not just inflation – it’s also you. We asked what we can do this Thanksgiving and holiday season to make sure our neighbors here get enough to eat.

