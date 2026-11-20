The next hour is all Miami Book Fair – and as always, we sat down with the best local authors. This year, that includes a talented group of incarcerated writers whose work forms a collection titled Say It With Your Chest. We also talked to Cuban-American novelist Chantel Acevedo about her new book, Cages, and its dramatic, globe-trotting story of a Havana zookeeper. And James Grippando discussed his new Jack Swytek novel, The Right to Remain.