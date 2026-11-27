Encore: Documentaries 'Broken Ground,' 'The Librarians,' 'First They Came For My College'
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We revisited some of our favorite recent convos on documentary films, starting with last month's discussion of WLRN's Broken Ground: Unearthing the Tequesta Trail, about preserving the ancient history under downtown Miami. There's also The Librarians, the Emmy-winning doc on our national book-banning convulsion and the toll it's taken on schools and libraries. And First They Came for My College, about Florida's drive to ideologically remake New College.