We revisited some of our favorite recent convos on documentary films, starting with last month's discussion of WLRN's Broken Ground: Unearthing the Tequesta Trail, about preserving the ancient history under downtown Miami. There's also The Librarians, the Emmy-winning doc on our national book-banning convulsion and the toll it's taken on schools and libraries. And First They Came for My College, about Florida's drive to ideologically remake New College.