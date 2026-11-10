Tuesday, November 10, 2026 -- 6:33 AM

Last week’s midterm elections reshaped the political map, with Democrats posting major victories in races across the country and making gains in parts of the South that have long leaned Republican.

WLRN’s Carlton Gillespie speaks with Errin Haines, editor-at-large and co-founder of news outlet The 19th, and co-host of Crooked Media’s "Long Play" podcast. They discuss what Florida’s election results reveal and what they could mean for politics across the South.