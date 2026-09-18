Haiti On The Line: The TPS Emergency

Haitians were first granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in 2010, in the wake of a devastating earthquake. TPS allowed Haitians to stay safely and be authorized to work in the U.S. Due to the ongoing political and humanitarian crises in Haiti, this status was repeatedly extended until recently.

The Trump administration, however, has been deporting hundreds of Haitian immigrants since winning a legal battle in federal court this summer to end TPS for about 350,000 Haitians, including 158,000 in Florida, most of whom live in South Florida. TPS for Haitians ended July 27.

Activists have warned that Haiti is currently too dangerous and doesn’t have enough resources to help those being deported to a country of nearly 12 million people, of which more than half need humanitarian assistance because of surging gang violence and deepening poverty, hunger and violence.

The special explores what this means for the people and businesses directly impacted by the end of TPS and its broader consequences.

GBH News in Boston, WNYC in New York City, and WLRN in Miami, representing the three cities with the largest Haitian populations in the United States, take a deep dive into this issue, speaking with experts and taking calls from listeners directly affected by these changes in immigration laws.

WNYC's Brian Lehrer and GBH New's Paris Alston will host the program, along with special guests and experts on the situation, including:

