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WLRN Presents

Florida Governor’s Race: Jolly and Donalds Share Their Plans

Published October 2, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
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Florida gubernatorial candidates, Democrat David Jolly (left) and Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds speak during WLRN'S Sunshine Economic Summit on Sept. 23 in Fort Lauderdale.
WLRN
Florida gubernatorial candidates, Democrat David Jolly (left) and Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds speak during WLRN'S Sunshine Economic Summit on Sept. 23 in Fort Lauderdale.

Just days after it emerged the campaigns for Florida's leading gubernatorial candidates could not agree on a debate, Democrat David Jolly and Republican Byron Donalds appeared on the same stage in separate, back-to-back 30-minute discussions at the WLRN Sunshine Economy Summit - in what will likely be the closest thing to a debate for the state's voters.⁠

In their appearances, they laid out their motivations and vision for the state - with contrasts on how they view 30 years of Republican leadership in Tallahassee, support for Amendment 3 and whether they'd continue Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies.⁠

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