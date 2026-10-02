Florida Governor’s Race: Jolly and Donalds Share Their Plans

Just days after it emerged the campaigns for Florida's leading gubernatorial candidates could not agree on a debate, Democrat David Jolly and Republican Byron Donalds appeared on the same stage in separate, back-to-back 30-minute discussions at the WLRN Sunshine Economy Summit - in what will likely be the closest thing to a debate for the state's voters.⁠

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In their appearances, they laid out their motivations and vision for the state - with contrasts on how they view 30 years of Republican leadership in Tallahassee, support for Amendment 3 and whether they'd continue Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies.⁠