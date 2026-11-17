Teachers are leaving public school environments to open up their own. WLRN's limited series 'Built to Fit' tracks the rise of microschools in Florida.

Inside the second episode — reporter Yvonne zum Tobel leaves bustling South Florida and heads to Polk County in the middle of the state. She talks to teachers, students and parents inside of a 21st century one-room schoolhouse — about why they chose a microschool, and what their experiences have been like. This series was produced with support from the Education Writers Association Reporting Fellowship program.