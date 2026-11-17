Public schools in Florida are struggling. The reasons vary. There's declining enrollment, underfunding, teacher shortages. Critics argue expanded school choice is exacerbating – or even partially causing – all of the above.

In the third and final episode of the WLRN 2026 limited series 'Built to Fit' reporter Yvonne zum Tobel goes inside a Polk County public elementary school that's trying to adapt and stay ahead — by entering into a private-public partnership with a local microschool. This series was produced with support from the Education Writers Association Reporting Fellowship program.