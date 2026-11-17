Built To Fit, Episode 3: What microschool philosophy could look like in traditional public schools
Public schools in Florida are struggling. The reasons vary. There's declining enrollment, underfunding, teacher shortages. Critics argue expanded school choice is exacerbating – or even partially causing – all of the above.
In the third and final episode of the WLRN 2026 limited series 'Built to Fit' reporter Yvonne zum Tobel goes inside a Polk County public elementary school that's trying to adapt and stay ahead — by entering into a private-public partnership with a local microschool. This series was produced with support from the Education Writers Association Reporting Fellowship program.