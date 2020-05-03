Christmas At The Castle and A Magic Mystery

Monday 8pm ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU - Reality - This series follows Dick Strawbridge and his partner Angel Adoree as they restore a 19th-century French chateau to its former glory. With a limited budget to renovate 45 rooms, as well as improve and maintain acres of land, it is a huge task for the couple.

Christmas At The Chateau As winter descends on the chateau and Christmas looms, Dick and Angel Strawbridge rush to complete their huge to-do list before the arrival of the family from England for a grand French Yuletide. As they await for the arrival of guests who are expecting a luxurious Christmas at the Chateau, Dick continues his work and Angel discovers some valuable vinyl records.

Death Defying Acts: A sabotaged guillotine leaves a magician's assistant dead onstage and the magician confessing to murder--not of his assistant, but of his wife 10 years earlier. Phryne enters a world of deception and illusion and decides that to solve the crime, she needs to get in on the act. Meanwhile, her ne'er-do-well father arrives from England and interferes with the relationship between her and Jack Robinson.