Exploring Our Origins

Sunday 8pm FINDING YOUR ROOTS – Documentary – In each episode, celebrities view ancestral histories, sometimes learn of connections to famous/infamous people, discover secrets, and share the emotional experience with viewers.

All In The Family - The family stories of actor Ty Burrell, and radio host Joe Madison. Also a look at how a summer camp for children is using genetic genealogy to help young people better understand their burgeoning identities.

9pm AFRICA WITH ADE ADEPITAN – Travel Documentary – Paralympian Ade Adepitan embarks on an epic journey around Africa, discovering the stories, people and places that make this continent the most exciting on earth.

Africa is the most vibrant and varied continent on Earth, with more than 50 countries, and hundreds of different cultures. Journalist and athlete Ade Adepitan travels across Africa to discover how the continent is changing. From the booming technology of Lagos to Mozambique’s stunning beaches, and from the endangered gorillas of the DRC to Somalia’s war torn streets, Ade sees the best and worst of Africa.

Ade embarks upon the 1st leg of his journey, he travels from Cape Verde to Senegal and the Ivory Coast before finishing in the country of his birth - Nigeria.

10pm NOVA - Documentary Science – Australia’s First 4 Billion Years – Of all the continents on Earth, none preserves a more spectacular story of its origins than Australia. This four-part series takes viewers on a rollicking adventure from the birth of the Earth to the emergence of the world we know today.

LIFE EXPLODES - How did life storm the beaches and dominate planet Earth? Ancient Australian fossils offer clues. While the oceans were teeming, the world above the waves remained an almost lifeless wasteland — until the Silurian period, when the conquest of the land began. Host Richard Smith introduces Earth’s forgotten pioneers: the scuttling arthropod armies that invaded the shores and the waves of green revolutionaries whose battle for the light pushed plant life across the face of a barren continent. Join NOVA’s prehistoric adventure as four-legged animals walk onto dry land, with the planet poised for disaster.