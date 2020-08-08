Sharp Shooter Miss Fisher is on the Case

Monday 9pm MISS FISHER'S MURDER MYSTERIES - Crime Drama - Phryne Fisher is a thoroughly modern woman of the late 1920s operating in a mostly male world. The glamorous “lady detective” goes about her work with a pistol close at hand—and, more often than not, a male admirer even closer.

IN THIS EPISODE - Raisins and Almonds: When a young man is found dead in a bookshop at the Eastern Market, Phryne Fisher is plunged into the diverse worlds of Jewish politics, alchemy, and poison. She works her way through the mystery with help from the old faithfuls – Bert, Cec, Dot, Dr. Mac and Detective Inspector Jack Robinson. Ultimately, though, it’s her stealth and wit that solve the crime – and all for the price of a song.