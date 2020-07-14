Spirits Communicate In The Dead of Night

Tuesday 8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - Investigations into murder on the beautiful island of Saint Marie.

STAB IN THE DARK A seance is held during the island's Fete Mouri festival, in an attempt to contact a murdered servant from 1850. However, while the door is closed and all the participants are holding hands, the owner of a rum distillery is murdered. The participants are convinced that the ghost of the servant has come back to kill, but Humphrey begins to seek an alternative explanation.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES - Crime Drama Set in 1920s Toronto, the all female Drake Private Detectives crack the cases the police don’t dare go near.



Incorporating a brand of justice that doesn't always follow the law, Frankie and Trudy investigate mysteries and crimes that either the police refuse to take on, or that their clients cannot take to the police at all. Against a backdrop of social change, radical politics and jazz music, the series is immersed in both the real Toronto of the 1920s and the world of mystery and suspense.

Summer in the City - When a body is found in a young man's trunk, the case brings the ladies to the city's upper crust.

Frankie is shocked when Eric Morrison, the son of her former Signal Corps commander, appears on her doorstep in the dead of night. A very dead body has suddenly appeared in his luggage - can the Drake Private Detectives help? But soon they discover the young man isn't as innocent as he'd like them to believe he is.