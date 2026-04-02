Coral Springs vice mayor's death investigated as domestic violence. Husband charged with murder

The husband of the Coral Springs vice mayor has been charged with fatally shooting his wife at their home, according to a police affidavit.

Nancy Metayer Bowen was found dead Wednesday by officers checking on her well-being, and her death was being investigated as a domestic violence incident, Chief Brad Mock said at a news conference.

Her husband, Stephen Bowen, 40, was charged with premeditated murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and was being held at Broward County’s main jail, according to online jail records.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Stephen Bowen's behalf. No one responded immediately to messages left by The Associated Press at phone listings for Stephen Bowen and his relatives. A person hung up at one of those phone numbers.

The Metayer family posted a message on Facebook expressing their sadness and grief over the death of "not only a cherished member of our family, but also a dedicated public servant who committed her life to improving the lives of others."

READ MORE: Coral Springs vice mayor found dead in home. Police say husband in custody

Metayer Bowen was the city's first Black and Haitian American female commissioner.

"Throughout her years in public office, she led with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering sense of purpose," family members said. "She believed in bringing people together, listening to those she served, and working tirelessly to create positive change in her community."

"To us, she was a source of strength, wisdom, and love—someone who always put others before herself," they said.

"While many knew her as a leader and advocate, we knew her as a sister, a daughter, and a friend whose warmth and laughter filled every room," they wrote.

"We ask for privacy as our family grieves, and we thank everyone for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers," the family said.

A vigil Metayer Bowen is to be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Coral Springs City Hall, 9500 W Sample Road, Coral Springs.

Courtesy / Vigil organizers Friends of beloved, late Vice Mayor of Coral Springs Nancy Metayer will host a candlelit vigil to honor her life the evening of Friday, April 3, 2026, at Coral Springs City Hall. Attendees are encouraged to bring white candles and wear or bring something orange or green.

According to the affidavit filed by law enforcement authorities, police in Coral Springs were asked to check on Metayer Bowen's well being after she didn't show for a meeting on Wednesday morning or respond to attempts to reach her by phone.

When officers entered the home around 10 a.m. Wednesday, they found Metayer Bowen dead in a second-floor bedroom, her body wrapped in blankets and garbage bags, according to the affidavit. A pillow was found on the bed with burn marks and string as if it was used as a silencer, the affidavit said.

In a police interview, Stephen Bowen’s uncle said Stephen came to his home on Wednesday and told him he had shot his wife three times the night before. “When asked why, Stephen Bowen said that he ’couldn’t take it anymore,'" the affidavit states.

The affidavit states tha Stephen Bowen's mother said he told her Tuesday that he had a panic attack and was going to speak with his wife about it.

Metayer Bowen was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024 and appointed to serve a second, one-year term as vice mayor in November, according to her biography on the city’s website. She was an environmental scientist and before serving as a commissioner she led environmental justice efforts across Florida with a focus on community resilience.

Several South Florida media outlets reported that Metayer Bowen was preparing to announce this week that she was running for Congress in the seat currently held by embattled Democratic U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick.

Metayer Bowen served as the vice chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

In a statement, Party Chair Nikki Fried remembered hugging Metayer Bowen at a leadership summit two weeks ago, “never imagining it would be one of our last moments together.”

“She loved her community deeply and believed, with every fiber of her being, that a better and more equitable future was possible for all of us,” Fried said. “Above all, Nancy was my friend and a friend to everyone who has ever believed that democracy was worth fighting for. The world is less bright without her in it.”

Statewide lawmakers and others shared their shock and grief over Metayer Bowen's passing.

In remembering Metayer Bowen, State Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, said “Nancy was someone who truly cared about people and about this community.”

“Her commitment to public service and her belief in the future of our community were clear in everything she did,” Daley said in a statement. “Anyone who spent even a few minutes with Nancy remembers her smile and enthusiasm for public service,” he said. “She lit up a room and made you feel like you mattered. That is a rare quality, and it is something our community was better for.”

“This is a tremendous loss for Coral Springs,” Daley added. “My thoughts and prayers are with her family, her loved ones, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

Metayer Bowen gave much of herself to Coral Springs, City Manager Catherine Givens said at Wednesday's news conference.

“She wasn’t just a leader. She was the light in every room that she entered. She was a steady voice in difficult times, a compassionate soul who lifted others up and a friend to so many,” Givens said. “Our hearts are truly broken.”

WLRN News Staff contributed to this story.