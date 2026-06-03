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Soccer Edition: WLRN and the NPR network's coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The World Cup, beyond the scores.

US grants visa to Haitian soccer player to join team for World Cup

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published June 3, 2026 at 9:31 AM EDT
A woman dances with a Haitian flag in front of a large World Cup soccer ball
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Odeline Paul dances with a Haitian flag at a Haitian Heritage Month event featuring the Haiti national soccer team, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in North Miami, Fla., ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The U.S. government has given a visa to Woodensky Pierre, the only member of Haiti’s national soccer team who lives in the Caribbean country, to travel and participate in the World Cup, an official said Tuesday.

Thecieux Jeanty, Haiti’s soccer federation spokesperson, told The Associated Press that Pierre was traveling to Florida on Tuesday.

“It was a great moment for him, a moment of happiness,” he said.

Supporters gathered around Pierre as he arrived at the airport in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, telling the AP that he had “a happy heart.”

Airport workers sought to have photos with him, while his mother hugged him several times before he left.

Among the fans was Guy Ernst Phillipe, who hugged Pierre: “We could not be any more proud. ... I'm touching history right now.”

He also had a personal message for Pierre: “At least 10 goals," he said as both of them laughed.

Pierre's teammates arrived in Florida last week to start preparing for the World Cup. It is the second time that Haiti has qualified. The last time it appeared on soccer’s biggest stage was more than half a century ago.

Pierre had been training with local players in an upscale area of Port-au-Prince as he awaited the visa. The team’s stadium in Haiti’s capital was considered too dangerous, so Haiti was forced to play its “home” World Cup qualifiers in Curaçao.

READ MORE: World Cup: Haitians are ready to finally celebrate their own players, culture on the biggest stage

Pierre is from Cite Soleil, a seaside neighborhood that has long struggled with hunger, massacres and gang violence. It is located in western Port-au-Prince, which is 70% controlled by gangs.

Haiti will play World Cup warmup matches against New Zealand on Tuesday and Peru on Friday.

Haiti opens World Cup play on June 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, against Scotland, then plays five-time champion Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia and Morocco on June 24 in Atlanta.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
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Sports HaitiLatin AmericaWorld Cupsoccer
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