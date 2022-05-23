Now You See Him, Now You Don't

Tuesday 8pm DEATH IN PARADISE Crime Drama

A blind actress is the only witness to her husband's murder.

DEATH IN PARADISE S9 172

Robert Garwood, a retired actor, is fatally murdered at a beach near his home, with the only 'witness' supposedly being his blind actress wife Olivia Reeves, who just so happens to control the purse strings. The marriage was falling apart, she claims he became cruel as his acting talent never lead to a breakthrough. Archie, the now adult son 'Bob' never took in interest in, recently arrived to attempt getting close. The commissioner already bought a ticket for Neville's return to Manchester, but he starts to doubt if he wants to leave his new life behind, despite continuing health issues. Meanwhile J.P. sweats blood without tears taking the sergeant's exam, written and supervised by the commissioner, who determines he only lacks confidence. Neville finds Olivia's confession incorrect and works out what happened, fatally mixing plots.

