America's Reckoning of the Holocaust

9pm Thursday THE U.S AND THE HOLOCAUST – Documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.

The film examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global anti-Semitism and racism, the eugenics movement in the United States and race laws in the American south.

The US and The Holocaust

The U.S. and the Holocaust is a three-part, six hour series that examines America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the twentieth century. Americans consider themselves a “nation of immigrants,” but as the catastrophe of the Holocaust unfolded in Europe, the United States proved unwilling to open its doors to more than a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge. Through riveting firsthand testimony of witnesses and survivors who as children endured persecution, violence and flight as their families tried to escape Hitler, this series delves deeply into the tragic human consequences of public indifference, bureaucratic red tape and restrictive quota laws in America. Did the nation fail to live up to its ideals? This is a history to be reckoned with.

THE GOLDEN DOOR (Beginnings to 1938)

Reversing open borders, a xenophobic backlash prompts Congress to restrict immigration.

PBS A German policeman checks the identification papers of Jewish people in the Krakow ghetto. Poland. Circa 1941.

After decades of maintaining open borders, a xenophobic backlash prompts Congress to pass its ﬁrst laws restricting immigration. Meanwhile, in Germany, Hitler and the Nazis begin their persecution of Jewish people, causing many to try to ﬂee to neighboring countries or America. Franklin Roosevelt and other world leaders are concerned by the growing refugee crisis but fail to coordinate a response.