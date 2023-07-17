© 2023 WLRN
Wedding Woes In A Medieval Village

Published July 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT
Paul and Yip the owners of a hamlet in France
APT
Paul and Yip the owners of a hamlet in France

Brave Brits restore empty and unloved settlements heading steadily for collapse.

8pm Monday - HELP WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE –Documentary Series/Reality

All across Europe thousands of ancient villages stand forgotten and frozen in time. Whole communities are crumbling into the ground after their owners passed away and the younger generations away. But now these ghost villages are being brought back to life. In HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE, we follow the brave Brits on a mission to restore these villages and hamlets in France, Spain, Italy and Portugal to their former glory.

HELP!..WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE

In France, Anneli has a tricky time setting up a wedding party at her medieval village.

Help! We Bought A Village
American Public Television
Anneli

Anneli, the manager of a restored medieval village in France, is having a tricky time setting up the last wedding party of the season. Meanwhile, the owners of a French hamlet celebrate their first restored building.

