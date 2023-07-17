Wedding Woes In A Medieval Village

8pm Monday - HELP WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE –Documentary Series/Reality

All across Europe thousands of ancient villages stand forgotten and frozen in time. Whole communities are crumbling into the ground after their owners passed away and the younger generations away. But now these ghost villages are being brought back to life. In HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE, we follow the brave Brits on a mission to restore these villages and hamlets in France, Spain, Italy and Portugal to their former glory.

HELP!..WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE

In France, Anneli has a tricky time setting up a wedding party at her medieval village.

American Public Television Anneli

Anneli, the manager of a restored medieval village in France, is having a tricky time setting up the last wedding party of the season. Meanwhile, the owners of a French hamlet celebrate their first restored building.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!