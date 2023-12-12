Best Binge Worthy Dramas Streaming On WLRN Passport

Here's your handy guide to the best shows to stream on WLRN Passport listed in categories.

Reminder, as a member of WLRN TV you can watch these all on your TV with WLRN Passport. Just get the PBS app for your Roku, newer Apple TV, Fire TV, Vizio, Android or newer Samsung TV. If your'e not a member, click here to make a donationand you'll be ready to watch all of these shows and more!

Heartwarming

Shows with (mostly) wonderful people who make you smile.

Wild Romp

It's time for a wild adventure filled with shenanigans!

Period Drama (The Classics!)

If you still say "Theatre" after "Masterpiece," you'll feel right at home with these shows.

Top Hats, Tricorns and Tales of Tortured Love

For those who prefer their heartthrobs to wear jackets with lots of buttons.

European Beach Vacations

Go ahead; you deserve a holiday. Embarrassing swim trunks not required (but feel free to wear them anyway).

Super Smart Modern Mystery

It’s okay, this is a safe space. You can admit that you’re way smarter than the average murderer.

Super Smart Old-Timey Mystery

Remember when detectives had to solve crimes without Google?

Fun Mystery

Who says crime can’t be served with a few jokes, a wry smile and maybe even a dance or two?

Dark Mystery

It's ok if this is your guilty pleasure. You're not alone.

Nerves of Steel

If watching other people have the most stressful week of their lives, these shows will make you realize your problems aren’t so bad.

Don Your Crown

It feels good to be a monarch. Well, most of the time.

Epic World War

Love blooms in hearts as bombs fall from the sky. So epic.

World War Adjacent

Either before or after the war. The bad guys are fascists. The good guys are just tryin' to live their lives.

Nicola Walker

Yes, she deserves her own category.

Annika

Unforgotten

Marriage

River



Mountains & Murders

Not sure how this is a category, but there are three shows that fit in it.

Cowboy Hats

Head back to the rough and tumble times.

Women Making a Change

The words “Stay in your place and do what I say” don’t always work as intended with these women.

Stethoscopes and Scalpels

Doctor shows make for good drama. It’s just a fact.

WHAT in the World is Happening?

Want a wild ride where you won’t be able to figure out what’s coming next? Look no further.

Special Mention because it's just that good.

It sounds violent, but it’s the most charming show and we think you should give it a shot.