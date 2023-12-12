Best Binge Worthy Dramas Streaming On WLRN Passport
Tis the season for drama! We're referring to the drama available on WLRN Passport. Watch whatever you want, whenever you want. Don't worry if the options seem overwhelming; we've simplified it for you. Here's a list of great shows we think are binge worthy.
Here's your handy guide to the best shows to stream on WLRN Passport listed in categories.
Reminder, as a member of WLRN TV you can watch these all on your TV with WLRN Passport. Just get the PBS app for your Roku, newer Apple TV, Fire TV, Vizio, Android or newer Samsung TV. If your'e not a member, click here to make a donationand you'll be ready to watch all of these shows and more!
Heartwarming
Shows with (mostly) wonderful people who make you smile.
Wild Romp
It's time for a wild adventure filled with shenanigans!
Period Drama (The Classics!)
If you still say "Theatre" after "Masterpiece," you'll feel right at home with these shows.
- Death Comes To Pemberley
- Howards End
- Little Women
- Northanger Abbey
- The Jewel In The Crown
- Wuthering Heights
Top Hats, Tricorns and Tales of Tortured Love
For those who prefer their heartthrobs to wear jackets with lots of buttons.
European Beach Vacations
Go ahead; you deserve a holiday. Embarrassing swim trunks not required (but feel free to wear them anyway).
Super Smart Modern Mystery
It’s okay, this is a safe space. You can admit that you’re way smarter than the average murderer.
- The Tunnel
- Astrid (French)
- The Paris Murders (French)
- Baptiste
- Luna + Sophie (German)
- Professor T (English) and (Flemish)
- Thou Shalt Not Kill (Italian)
- Van der Valk
Super Smart Old-Timey Mystery
Remember when detectives had to solve crimes without Google?
Fun Mystery
Who says crime can’t be served with a few jokes, a wry smile and maybe even a dance or two?
Dark Mystery
It's ok if this is your guilty pleasure. You're not alone.
Nerves of Steel
If watching other people have the most stressful week of their lives, these shows will make you realize your problems aren’t so bad.
Don Your Crown
It feels good to be a monarch. Well, most of the time.
Epic World War
Love blooms in hearts as bombs fall from the sky. So epic.
World War Adjacent
Either before or after the war. The bad guys are fascists. The good guys are just tryin' to live their lives.
Nicola Walker
Yes, she deserves her own category.
Mountains & Murders
Not sure how this is a category, but there are three shows that fit in it.
Cowboy Hats
Head back to the rough and tumble times.
Women Making a Change
The words “Stay in your place and do what I say” don’t always work as intended with these women.
Stethoscopes and Scalpels
Doctor shows make for good drama. It’s just a fact.
WHAT in the World is Happening?
Want a wild ride where you won’t be able to figure out what’s coming next? Look no further.
Special Mention because it's just that good.
It sounds violent, but it’s the most charming show and we think you should give it a shot.