An Island of Secrets

Former district attorney Karin Lossow and Detective Chief Superintendent Julia Thiel, a formidable mother-daughter duo, solve criminal cases on the picturesque island of Usedom. German with English subtitles.

The Nordic Murders

Julia's challenging relationship with her mother, Karin Lossow, a former district attorney, adds an intriguing layer to the series. Karin's complicated past – including a six-year prison sentence for shooting her unfaithful husband – makes her a formidable, yet volatile, partner in Julia's investigations.

As they navigate their strained mother-daughter dynamic, Julia and Karin join forces to solve gripping criminal cases on the island.

Stream The Nordic Murders on WLRN Passport and binge all four seasons now, with the highly anticipated fifth season set to premiere October 25th.