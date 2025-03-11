The Final Chapter Unfolds

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light Premieres March 23

The eagerly awaited TV sequel picks up where the original left off, in May 1536, following the execution of Anne Boleyn. Over the next four years, Thomas Cromwell's remarkable journey reaches its climax, as he becomes the most powerful and feared man in England. Against a backdrop of rebellion, treason, and the constant threat of invasion, Cromwell must navigate the treacherous landscape of Henry VIII's court, where morality and survival are in constant conflict. Can anyone withstand the king's merciless wrath, or will Cromwell's remarkable rise ultimately lead to his downfall?

