An old case and old wounds resurface

8pm Tuesday DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama

Mervin reopens his mother Dorna's case, which was previously believed to be a drowning accident during a storm.

DEATH IN PARADISE 1407

Mervin reopens the investigation into his mother Dorna’s death, long believed to be a tragic drowning during a storm. As the team digs deeper, they uncover Roy Palmer as the orchestrator of the murder, aided by Dorna’s friend and neighbor, Brianna, who was unwittingly manipulated into helping him. The investigation hits a major obstacle when Sterling Fox uses his authority to halt the inquiry, creating a tense standoff. Commissioner Selwyn Patterson steps in to back Mervin, ensuring the investigation can continue. Ultimately, Mervin confronts his past and uncovers the truth about his mother’s death, finding long-sought closure.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.