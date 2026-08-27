Move over mom, Dad is in charge.

9pm Saturday MR. MOM - Romantic Comedy

Jack Butler, an out of work automotive engineer becomes a stay at home Dad and takes care of three young children, as his wife Caroline returns to a career in the advertising industry.

During the 1980s recession, automobile engineer Jack (Michael Keaton) is fired from his job. When his wife, Caroline (Teri Garr), finds a job before he does, they switch roles, placing him in the unfamiliar position of homemaker and caretaker to their three children. He embarks upon a series of misadventures, from navigating grocery store trips to playing poker games with housewives. Jack and Caroline must figure out the intricacies of their new roles while maintaining their relationship.

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