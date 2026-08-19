Beneath Jersey’s beautiful surface, dark secrets are waiting to be uncovered.

Bergerac is a troubled detective struggling to cope with the loss of his wife and placed on leave. Starring Damien Molony as Detective Jim Bergerac, the series follows his return to duty as he takes on a serialized murder mystery that unfolds across the island of Jersey.

This season follows disgraced former cop Jim Bergerac returning to Jersey to investigate a high-stakes murder case. The investigation uncovers a dangerous web of local corruption and deep-seated conspiracy.

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