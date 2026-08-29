A Look Inside The Space Shuttle Program

10pm Sunday WHEN WE WERE SHUTTLE - Documentary

When We Were Shuttle tells the story of the Space Shuttle Program through the experiences of the remarkable men and women who helped make it possible.

When We Were Shuttle Promo

Using personal stories and archival material, the film offers an intimate look at the people behind the program and its lasting impact on Florida—from the aerospace industry it helped build to the profound economic and emotional effects felt across the state when the Shuttle Program ended in 2011.

Learn more at whenwewereshuttle.com

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