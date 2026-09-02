He was hired to fail, so he just had to succeed.

8pm Thursday HUDSUCKER PROXY (1994) PG Comedy

An inexperienced business graduate is appointed president of a manufacturing company as part of a stock market scam.

After Waring Hudsucker, the head of the hugely successful Hudsucker Industries, takes his own life, greedy executive Sidney Mussberger devises a scheme to take control of the company. His plan is to appoint Norville Barnes, an ambitious but clueless recent graduate from the mailroom, as president, hoping his eccentric ideas will drive the company’s stock price down so Sidney and his associates can buy it cheaply. But the scheme backfires when Norville’s latest invention becomes a massive success, sending the company’s value soaring. Meanwhile, determined reporter Amy Archer goes undercover and begins uncovering the shady dealings behind the company’s sudden change in leadership.

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