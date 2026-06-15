Property appraisers: 'Bedroom' towns face serious funding challenges under property tax relief plan

A proposed Florida constitutional amendment aimed at slashing property taxes could offer immediate relief to homeowners, but county property appraisers are warning it will spark a major financial challenge for local governments and alter how public services are funded.

Appraisers from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties appeared Friday on WLRN's South Florida Roundup — hosted by Tim Padgett — to discuss the fiscal math of the proposal, which could drain billions of dollars from local government coffers in the region and around the state.

If 60% of voters approve the ballot measure in November, the homestead exemption on non-school property tax levies would increase next year to $150,000, then to $250,000 in 2028, saving individual homeowners thousands of dollars.

It is projected to strip $4.6 billion from government revenues statewide next year, growing to an $8.4 billion annual loss by 2028. Because the plan shields "core services" like public safety and schools, other critical regional services — such as public hospital systems — will bear the brunt of the cuts.

READ MORE: Florida’s property tax reduction plan heads to voters. Here’s what’s in it

In Miami-Dade County, Property Appraiser Tomás Regalado explained that regional governments will face immediate, severe deficits:

"The county is our regional government, so there will be small municipalities that will be hurt. Hopefully they will figure out a way or get some relief from the state," he said noting the county could see eventually see a drop of almost $400 million in a $13 billion budget.

The appraisers said the financial hit will be unequal, dealing a devastating blow to residential towns that lack a robust commercial tax base to fall back on.

In Broward County, Property Appraiser Marty Kiar contrasted a commercial-heavy town — Pembroke Park — with a residential one — Parkland — to illustrate the vulnerability facing "bedroom communities."

"Pembroke Park has barely any homestead properties... They would lose about 1.4% of what they collect. That's negligible," he said. "Parkland, which is a bedroom community — almost all homestead — would lose about 75% of what they collect in property taxes."

Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks echoed the same concern, noting that many local municipalities rely almost completely on the property taxes paid by residents, noting areas like Boynton Beach, Greenacres, and Lantana.

"We have 39 municipalities in Palm Beach County, and probably in my estimation, probably six and 10 of them are in the, in the bullseye, if you will, for this change if is approved by the voters, meaning that they are 'bedroom communities' where little value is there beyond what homesteaders have already had and had capped for many years," Jacks said.

Overtaxed homeowners

The idea to rewrite property tax laws was pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis who argues that local governments have overtaxed homeowners as property values have risen in recent years and now they need to rein in spending.

The Republican-majority Legislature passed the state property tax relief bill this month during a special session called by DeSantis.

GOP leaders amended the bill to exempt taxes levied to fund schools, but city and county officials across the state have warned, if voters approve it, their budgets — and the services they provide to residents — will suffer.

Miami-Dade's Regalado said he understands the argument made by DeSantis and property owners.

"What we hear from the people is that they are very upset, very angry, that they cannot have a house if they don't keep paying rent to the government," Regalado said.

New financial burdens

However, experts argue that property owners may face new financial burdens to compensate for the missing local revenue. Local governments may be forced to shift their tax burdens from homeowners to business owners.

Some conservatives are even criticizing the proposal. On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Page weighed in saying it was “disappointed” in DeSantis because it said his plan will end up forcing local governments to shift its revenue burdens from homeowners to business owners.

The non-partisan Tax Foundation estimates state sales taxes might have to double to more than 15% to cover the losses.

Broward's Kiar said the issue transcends party lines and that whatever voters decide in November carries a permanent change in how local governments are funded.

"It's not a political, partisan issue. It really isn't... I've had Democrats and Republicans both come to me that were supportive of it and who are against it," he said. "It's gonna be, I think, probably one of the most consequential votes anybody's ever gonna make.

"Because ... when you're not happy with somebody in public office, you can elect somebody else to that office. But when you change the Constitution, it's there forever."

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Listen here to the full June 12, 2026, episode of WLRN's South Florida Roundup with host Tim Padgett, available on WLRN or wherever you get your podcasts.