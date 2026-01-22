Debate over new river crossing in Fort Lauderdale could be settled soon

The City of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County have been at odds over whether a future commuter rail line should cross the New river by bridge or by tunnel.

The county has long touted a bridge as more cost effective, but Fort Lauderdale supports a tunnel.

City leaders like commissioner Ben Sorensen believe the bridge would mar the skyline, increase noise and raise safety issues.

“ That would add 120 trains crossing Broward Boulevard at grade every day. Not acceptable from a public safety standpoint, from a transportation standpoint," he said.

Sorensen says that he’s gotten the go-ahead from the county to present a price proposal that caps the county’s investment at $250 million dollars. If he’s successful, Fort Lauderdale will have its tunnel.

The newest proposal is expected in the coming weeks.

