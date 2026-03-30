Nearly $4.1 million project will rehab Rickenbacker bridges

A nearly $4.1 million road project is set to begin this Spring for the West and William Powell Bridges — two of spans that link Key Biscayne to the mainland.

Closures are expected to be limited to overnight hours on weekdays only, with both bridges being reduced to one lane in each direction.

Similar past projects have scheduled this work between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The bridge work is expected to take about two years with an estimated completion in the Spring of 2028.

The design phase of the project was already completed last year, and the construction is being done by P & P Contracting, according to Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works staffers.

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The department held a virtual meeting on Thursday evening to provide area residents and businesses details and answer any questions they may have about the planned work.

Following the slideshow presentation, Mayor Joe Rasco thanked County staff for their presentation.

“A lot of work still needs to be done, coordination between the village, the County as well as the city, so we look forward to that coordination,” Rasco said.

The proposed project will repair structural deficiencies of the existing West Bridges and William Powell Bridge – both at and below the driving surface. Lane closures will only be necessary to complete repairs to the deck level.

The work is similar to the work recently completed about a year ago on the Bear Cut Bridge. The work is considered to be preventative maintenance necessary to maintain the structure for it to have its 75-year lifespan.

Toll revenue is paying for the renovations.

“We’re glad this work is moving forward. It needs to be done. It’s important work,” Village Manager Steve Williamson later said.

But Williamson made one request, asking County staff to ensure they are keeping the Village updated as the project progresses.

“Inform early, inform frequently,” he said. “We do this well, I like to continue to do it well, help you keep our residents informed and also help you keep the beach goers, park goers informed.”

Williamson also echoed concerns raised by some residents, on ensuring that the work and the necessary lane closures do not coincide with special events on the islands. Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works staff promised the County would coordinate with both the Village and City of Miami, which is responsible for Virginia Key.

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

