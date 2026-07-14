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Brightline reintroduces multi-ride passes

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published July 14, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
FILE - A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Marta Lavandier
/
AP
FILE - A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Brightline has brought back its multi-ride pass for riders who commute between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

The prices start at $239 for 10 rides. The high-speed rail company said it reintroduced the passes because of significant business growth in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The return of the multi-ride passes comes as Brightline continues restructuring its finances. The company is dealing with a debt load of $5.5 billion.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade may be close to penning a taxpayer-funded deal with financially-strapped Brightline

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Transportation
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
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