Brightline reintroduces multi-ride passes

Brightline has brought back its multi-ride pass for riders who commute between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

The prices start at $239 for 10 rides. The high-speed rail company said it reintroduced the passes because of significant business growth in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The return of the multi-ride passes comes as Brightline continues restructuring its finances. The company is dealing with a debt load of $5.5 billion.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade may be close to penning a taxpayer-funded deal with financially-strapped Brightline

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