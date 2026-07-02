Sr. Director, Corporate Support (Underwriting)

Full job description

As Director, Corporate Support, you will lead the strategy, performance, and growth of WLRN’s sponsorship revenue across broadcast and digital platforms. In this role, you will combine strategic leadership with hands-on oversight to ensure revenue goals are consistently met while maintaining the highest standards of client service and operational excellence.

You will oversee the full sponsorship lifecycle: from revenue forecasting and inventory management to proposal development, contract negotiation, and execution. Working closely with internal stakeholders and external sponsors, you will ensure that all sponsorship initiatives align with organizational priorities and uphold WLRN’s mission.

A core component of your role will be leading and developing a team of account executives and traffic staff including digital traffic. You will establish clear expectations, foster collaboration, and equip your team with the tools and training needed to succeed in a fast-paced, evolving media environment.

The ideal leader in this role is both strategic and detail-oriented—someone who thrives on building relationships, developing teams, and delivering measurable impact while supporting the long-term growth of WLRN.

What You'll Do

Primary Areas of Ownership



Sponsorship revenue strategies, performance, execution, and optimization

Inventory and traffic management of broadcast and digital inventories

Client service relationships with sponsors

Managing a team of account executives

Sponsorship Revenue Oversight

Meet or exceed department sponsorship goals each month

Plan and direct sponsorship strategies across broadcast, owned digital, and third-party digital platforms

Develop budgets, projections, and forecasts for sponsorship revenues

Oversee sponsorship outreach, proposals, contracts, negotiations, and discussions with clients performed by account executives

Serve as an account executive with national and state sponsorship packages with NPR, FPM and other national distributors

Serve as liaison with statewide sponsorship initiatives with other public media outlets in Florida

Lead the development of sponsorship marketing materials, both in print and digitally

Build lasting relationships with clients by providing excellent, timely customer service

Oversee collections efforts performed by account executives

Inventory and Traffic Management

Oversee broadcast and digital inventories with collaboration across departments and maintained by the traffic manager and digital traffic manager

Maintain broadcast and digital rate cards

Review, critique, and approve all broadcast copy prior to production

Review, critique, and approve all digital insertion orders prior to placement

Oversee, review, and maintain all trade arrangements with a sponsorship package component

Stay up to date on Federal Communication Commission broadcast copy guidelines for licensed, non-commercial radio stations

Team Management



Lead, coach, and develop account executive and traffic staff

Establish clear roles, expectations, and performance standards

Align team priorities and workflows with organizational strategies

Ensure staff are trained and equipped to use platforms effectively

Cross-Functional Collaboration



Operate as a peer to other Directors and VPs and facilitate communication and coordination across departments

Partner with internal stakeholders to align sponsorship initiatives with broader goals

Support integrated planning for campaigns and initiatives

Take on other projects and duties as assigned.

Innovation & Continuous Improvement

Identify, test, and scale new sponsorship approaches and tools

Stay current on industry trends

Promote a culture of experimentation and learning

Maintain documentation, workflows, and best practices

What You'll Love About Us

Compensation and Benefits

Retirement : 401k plan with employer matching after six months of employment

: 401k plan with employer matching after six months of employment Healthcare : Medical, dental, and vision coverage

: Medical, dental, and vision coverage Life & Long-Term Disability Insurance : Group policies 100% paid by us

: Group policies 100% paid by us Paid Time Off : 15 days per year

: 15 days per year Sick Time Off : 8 days per year

: 8 days per year Holiday : 14 days per year

: 14 days per year Parental Leave : Paid leave for all new parents

: Paid leave for all new parents Hybrid Environment: Ability to work remotely as specified by policy

Employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment background screening and reference check.

Requirements

What You'll Need to Get the Job Done

Desired Skills and Qualifications

Experience with selling products in a business-to-business environment

Experience managing a team of account executives in a business-to-business environment

Experience in customer relationship management systems

Proven track record of growing revenues

Strong organizational skills and ability to juggle multiple tasks and priorities

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining attention to detail

Effective communication skills and an interest in working collaboratively to support staff and other departments through the organization

Ability to work both independently and as part of a diverse and creative team

Understanding of WLRN’s radio and TV programming and belief in WLRN’s mission and vision

What Will Make Us Really Love You

Experience in broadcast media

Experience in public media

Track record of growing revenues

Experience with traffic systems, specifically Marketron

Experience with CRM and production systems, specifically v Creative

Experience with starting a sister station in adjacent market

Experience with digital streaming insertions and podcast insertions

Knowledge of industry research tools such as Nielsen, Scarborough, audience profiling tools, etc.

Pay: From $80,000.00 per year

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Parental leave

Vision insurance

Work Location: Hybrid remote in Miami, FL 33132

