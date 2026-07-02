Sr. Director, Corporate Support (Underwriting)
WLRN Public Media
172 NE 15th Street, Miami, FL 33132
Hybrid work
From $80,000 a year - Full-time
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Full job description
As Director, Corporate Support, you will lead the strategy, performance, and growth of WLRN’s sponsorship revenue across broadcast and digital platforms. In this role, you will combine strategic leadership with hands-on oversight to ensure revenue goals are consistently met while maintaining the highest standards of client service and operational excellence.
You will oversee the full sponsorship lifecycle: from revenue forecasting and inventory management to proposal development, contract negotiation, and execution. Working closely with internal stakeholders and external sponsors, you will ensure that all sponsorship initiatives align with organizational priorities and uphold WLRN’s mission.
A core component of your role will be leading and developing a team of account executives and traffic staff including digital traffic. You will establish clear expectations, foster collaboration, and equip your team with the tools and training needed to succeed in a fast-paced, evolving media environment.
The ideal leader in this role is both strategic and detail-oriented—someone who thrives on building relationships, developing teams, and delivering measurable impact while supporting the long-term growth of WLRN.
What You'll Do
Primary Areas of Ownership
- Sponsorship revenue strategies, performance, execution, and optimization
- Inventory and traffic management of broadcast and digital inventories
- Client service relationships with sponsors
- Managing a team of account executives
Sponsorship Revenue Oversight
- Meet or exceed department sponsorship goals each month
- Plan and direct sponsorship strategies across broadcast, owned digital, and third-party digital platforms
- Develop budgets, projections, and forecasts for sponsorship revenues
- Oversee sponsorship outreach, proposals, contracts, negotiations, and discussions with clients performed by account executives
- Serve as an account executive with national and state sponsorship packages with NPR, FPM and other national distributors
- Serve as liaison with statewide sponsorship initiatives with other public media outlets in Florida
- Lead the development of sponsorship marketing materials, both in print and digitally
- Build lasting relationships with clients by providing excellent, timely customer service
- Oversee collections efforts performed by account executives
Inventory and Traffic Management
- Oversee broadcast and digital inventories with collaboration across departments and maintained by the traffic manager and digital traffic manager
- Maintain broadcast and digital rate cards
- Review, critique, and approve all broadcast copy prior to production
- Review, critique, and approve all digital insertion orders prior to placement
- Oversee, review, and maintain all trade arrangements with a sponsorship package component
- Stay up to date on Federal Communication Commission broadcast copy guidelines for licensed, non-commercial radio stations
Team Management
- Lead, coach, and develop account executive and traffic staff
- Establish clear roles, expectations, and performance standards
- Align team priorities and workflows with organizational strategies
- Ensure staff are trained and equipped to use platforms effectively
Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Operate as a peer to other Directors and VPs and facilitate communication and coordination across departments
- Partner with internal stakeholders to align sponsorship initiatives with broader goals
- Support integrated planning for campaigns and initiatives
- Take on other projects and duties as assigned.
Innovation & Continuous Improvement
- Identify, test, and scale new sponsorship approaches and tools
- Stay current on industry trends
- Promote a culture of experimentation and learning
- Maintain documentation, workflows, and best practices
What You'll Love About Us
Compensation and Benefits
- Retirement: 401k plan with employer matching after six months of employment
- Healthcare: Medical, dental, and vision coverage
- Life & Long-Term Disability Insurance: Group policies 100% paid by us
- Paid Time Off: 15 days per year
- Sick Time Off: 8 days per year
- Holiday: 14 days per year
- Parental Leave: Paid leave for all new parents
- Hybrid Environment: Ability to work remotely as specified by policy
Employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment background screening and reference check.
Requirements
What You'll Need to Get the Job Done
Desired Skills and Qualifications
- Experience with selling products in a business-to-business environment
- Experience managing a team of account executives in a business-to-business environment
- Experience in customer relationship management systems
- Proven track record of growing revenues
- Strong organizational skills and ability to juggle multiple tasks and priorities
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining attention to detail
- Effective communication skills and an interest in working collaboratively to support staff and other departments through the organization
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a diverse and creative team
- Understanding of WLRN’s radio and TV programming and belief in WLRN’s mission and vision
What Will Make Us Really Love You
- Experience in broadcast media
- Experience in public media
- Track record of growing revenues
- Experience with traffic systems, specifically Marketron
- Experience with CRM and production systems, specifically v Creative
- Experience with starting a sister station in adjacent market
- Experience with digital streaming insertions and podcast insertions
- Knowledge of industry research tools such as Nielsen, Scarborough, audience profiling tools, etc.
Pay: From $80,000.00 per year
Benefits:
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Parental leave
- Vision insurance
Work Location: Hybrid remote in Miami, FL 33132