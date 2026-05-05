News & Public Affairs Producer Position at WLRN News

News & Public Affairs Producer

Position Summary

This position is a Miami-based producer for the WLRN News team and also the producer for The South Florida Roundup on WLRN, one of WLRN's two live weekly public affairs programs.

This position will be part of leading the direction of the program, assisting hosts and working closely with the Director of Daily News & Original Live Programming, as well as the rest of the WLRN newsroom for this local show. The producer will be a critical thinker – a creative engine for the show.

The producer will pitch topics and guest ideas, book guests, and produce, along with writing, reporting and editing radio and digital components of the show. This position also directs the live control room during broadcasts. This producer may also be called on to help report and produce broadcast and digital stories during major breaking news.

This full-time producer for WLRN works under the general supervision of the Director of Daily News & Original Live Programming.

The WLRN Newsroom is a collaborative, often flexible environment made up of people dedicated to practicing local and regional journalism with journalistic rigor, creativity and empathy. We come from a range of life experiences, have different expertise, talents and passions, and learn from each other everyday.

Position Responsibilities and Duties

Works closely with host to lead the direction and production of the program The South Florida Roundup: including on air and digital components, booking guests, booking studios, writing scripts, reporting, digital audio editing, and coordinating production. Prepares digital editorial assets, including graphics/quotes for WLRN.org – at least one news story from the show every week – working with the Digital Editor. Prepares at least one program excerpt for radio broadcast after each show. When not producing The South Florida Roundup this producer works with the Digital team to write and produce daily news stories for broadcast and for WLRN.org: this includes strong writing skills, fact-checking skills, news judgment; calling sources and responding to breaking news or other production needs as assigned. Works with WLRN news partners. Participates in staff meetings and professional development opportunities. Other duties as assigned; including occasional holiday work and quarterly fill-in assignments to fulfill staffing needs.

Required Skills and Experience