District Coordinator - Media Programs, MDCPS

The application deadline is Thursday, August 13, 2026 by 11:59 p.m. (EST). This is an MEP Pay Grade 19 position.

Candidates need to contact Compensation Administration at 305-995-7043 or salinq@dadeschools.net for individual salary calculation. All application documents must be in SuccessFactors by the application deadline to be considered for an interview.

The District Coordinator will report to the WLRN Management Liaison and work closely with the administrative team to support financial accountability, operational efficiency, and the implementation of the Amended Media and Program Service Agreement (AMPSA).

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