CEO - WLRN Public Media
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) provides visionary, strategic, and financial leadership for South Florida Public Media Group (SFPMG). This independent nonprofit operating company is contractually tasked with operating, fundraising for, and managing the multi-platform public media stations (including WLRN TV, WLRN FM, WKWM FM and WPBB FM, digital verticals, and regional expansions) on behalf of the Miami-Dade County School District licensee.
The CEO serves as the principal liaison between the independent operating company, the public media station staff, community stakeholders, and the School District's leadership. This executive is responsible for growing non-governmental revenue streams, managing public media labor agreements, overseeing complex regulatory compliance, and protecting editorial integrity.
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|Job Type
Full-Time
|Job Duration
Indefinite
|Industry
Public Radio and Television
|Min Experience
7-10 Years
|Min Education
BA/BS/Undergraduate
|Required Travel
10-25%
Core Responsibilities
South Florida Community Presence & Regional Stewardship
- Public Face: Act as the highly visible, primary public face of the stations across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties, building deep trust with the region's diverse cultural and linguistic demographics.
- Civic Engagement: Champion the station's educational, journalistic, and cultural mission by actively participating in local civic forums, business councils, and community coalitions.
- Multicultural Inclusion: Cultivate authentic relationships with South Florida’s multicultural civic and corporate leaders, ensuring station programming reflects and serves the distinct needs of the local community.
- Market Growth: Identify, evaluate, and execute strategic audience expansion opportunities, including expansion of digital platforms, technical signal enhancements, and auxiliary translators.
Fundraising & Revenue Diversification
- Philanthropic Leadership: Serve as the chief fundraiser, leading major individual giving, capital campaigns, foundation grants, corporate underwriting, and public-private partnerships.
- Asset Maximization: Monitor and maximize income from alternative assets, including spectrum leases, and capital reserves.
- Fiscal Insulation: Direct philanthropic giving growth to maximize the board designated endowment designed to insulate operations from economic downturns, licensee’s desire to minimize its costs, and to ensure sustainable operations into the future.
Operational & Labor Management
- Multi-Platform Management: Oversee daily management across television, radio, local news production, engineering, and digital platforms.
- Labor Relations: Direct labor relations, administering and negotiating collective bargaining agreements (such as the SAG-AFTRA union contract) to maintain clear promotion, benefit, and compensation frameworks as it relates to South Florida Public Media unionized employees only
- Team Leadership: Recruit, retain, and coach a high-performing executive leadership team spanning content, technology, accounting, marketing, development and revenue.
Governance and Licensee Relations
- Executive Liaison: Act as the primary executive liaison to the School District licensee, executing operations in accordance with the long-term Media Management Agreement.
- Board Collaboration: Partner with the SFPMG Board of Directors to establish organizational policies, long-range strategic goals, and sound corporate governance.
- Firewall Protection: Preserve strict editorial independence and firewall protections for the newsroom, ensuring balanced coverage in alignment with national public media standards.
Regulatory, Compliance & Financial Audits
- Regulatory Compliance: Guarantee that both TV and radio broadcast assets adhere strictly to all Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations.
- Joint Reporting: Coordinate with the School District licensee to facilitate transparent financial audits, public reporting, and joint FCC filings.
- Fiduciary Duty: Maintain ultimate fiduciary responsibility for the independent operating company’s operational and capital budget health.
Recommended Qualifications
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Executive Leadership, Journalism, Media Communications, Business Administration, or a related field (Master’s or MBA preferred).
- Executive Experience: 8+ years of senior executive experience (CEO, General Manager, or Executive Director) overseeing complex public media organizations or mid-to-large non-profit entities.
- Strategic Licensee Experience: Direct, proven history working successfully with public entities, university systems, or school district boards under formal operating pacts.
- Fundraising Record: Demonstrated success securing seven-figure major gifts and corporate underwriting portfolios, and large investments or endowments.
- Labor & Management Acumen: Practical experience navigating union environments, collective bargaining, and multi-platform digital transformations.
- Regional Expertise: Deep existing knowledge of the South Florida socioeconomic landscape, with a demonstrated ability to navigate its unique tri-county political, business, and cultural dynamics.
FTLDOCS 10473009 2 S1381.0972