WLRN News opening for Digital Producer/Writer

To apply:

(1) Submit (2) a cover letter, (3) a resume or CV, (4) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (5) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak of your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Digital Producer (Miami)” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

WLRN Public Media is a leading provider of news, information, and cultural content for South Florida. As a trusted source of journalism in the region, WLRN is committed to delivering in-depth reporting that serves the public interest and promotes transparency in our community.

Position Summary

The Digital Producer will play a key role in WLRN News' news coverage and audience engagement on digital platforms.

This producer will work with the two other digital team members, the Digital Editor and the Digital Producer, to ensure content on WLRN’s digital platforms is factual and of the highest quality. That includes news related to local and regional interests, education, the environment, arts and culture and other topics, and the use of social media to divulge them and create engagement.

This producer will also track and report on breaking news, working with our radio staff. The will also help curate WLRN.org with stories from news partners and will contribute original digital-only stories, as well as build web stories with feeds from reporters. The individual will assist the Digital Editor in editing and fact checking web posts from reporters, and the Digital Producer in producing newsletters and news alerts The producer will have experience working to tight deadlines in a newsroom environment, including digital news stories, video and social media.

Duties



Take the lead on daily web posts on WLRN.org featuring news briefs

Craft engaging web posts and digital buildouts from stories and radio shows

Monitor wires, partner content and breaking news to create web stories

Assist editors and reporters with writing web, SEO and social friendly headlines

Work well in a collaborative team environment

Develop and employ strong fact-checking skills

Assist with writing and editing web posts and occasionally fill in for Digital Editor

Assist with and occasionally lead the creation of newsletters

Implement, and contribute to, the digital team’s social media, digital video and audience engagement strategies to promote WLRN’s work, including through the development of original content.

Stay current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings consistent with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations , WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media

, and Effectively engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in work produced and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships

Work with NPR Digital Services to resolve bugs/outages

Other duties as assigned

Minimum requirements



Bachelor's degree or equivalent

Minimum 2 years of journalism experience (can include working internships)

Experience in reporting, researching, writing, and copyediting

Experience with social media and digital content creation in a news environment

Familiarity with public media news and values

Strong news judgment

Preferred Skills and Experience



Experience with content management systems

CMS experience in Grove a plus

Multi-lingual: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese

Strong writing and copy-editing skills

Experience covering Florida and South Florida is a plus

Photography, videography skills are a plus

Annual Salary Range: $63,000+

Full-Time Employee Benefits



401(k)

Health insurance

Long-term and short term disability insurance

Life insurance

PTO

Paid Parental Leave

Physical Demands and Working Conditions

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position; must live in Broward County or relocate within 90 days of accepting the position.

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and winner of the national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in Large Market Radio for 2021. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news, storytelling and analysis for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, WLRN.org, social media and podcasts.

