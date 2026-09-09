WLRN’s The Florida Roundup enters its second decade with Carlton Gillespie as new host

As The Florida Roundup enters its second decade on the air, WLRN Public Media today announced a new voice at the center of its signature weekly public affairs program: award-winning journalist Carlton Gillespie has been named the show’s new host.

For longtime listeners, Gillespie’s voice will already be familiar.

As WLRN’s Broward County Bureau Reporter, Gillespie has been a frequent contributor to The Florida Roundup, joining the program as an expert reporter on major stories, sitting in as a guest and fill-in host, and helping audiences understand the politics, policies and people driving news across one of Florida’s largest counties.

Now, he takes the host’s chair permanently as the program begins its next decade.

“Carlton has grown within WLRN from a talented young journalist into one of our newsroom’s most trusted and distinctive voices,” said Tom Hudson, WLRN Chief Executive Officer and longtime host of The Florida Roundup. “Our listeners already know his curiosity, his command of the issues and his ability to connect with people. He brings intelligence, authenticity and a genuine love of Florida to every story he tells. I can’t think of a better journalist to lead The Florida Roundup into its next decade.”

Gillespie’s WLRN story began as an intern in the newsroom. From there, he quickly established himself as a versatile reporter and became WLRN’s Broward County Bureau Reporter, covering government, elections, education, housing, public safety, culture, sports and the communities that make Broward County one of the most dynamic places in Florida.

That path — from intern, to reporter, to recurring voice on The Florida Roundup, to host — gives Gillespie a unique connection to both WLRN and the audience he will now serve each week.

“I’m a lifelong Floridian and lifelong public radio listener. I grew up here, I started my career at WLRN, and have worked alongside and learned from so many talented journalists. Now taking on this new role is so special for me,” Gillespie said. “Florida is complicated, diverse and constantly-changing. I want the show to be a place where people can have important conversations, ask hard questions and come away understanding our state— and one another — a little better.”

Gillespie assumes the role on the heels of one of the most significant honors of his career. He received a 2026 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Feature Reporting for “Bending the Bars: Hip-hop album showcases the talent at Broward County jails,” a story examining a music project featuring current and formerly incarcerated artists.

The story also received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. In 2025, Gillespie and WLRN reporter Veronica Zaragovia earned first place in Feature Reporting at the Green Eyeshade Awards for their work examining the health risks facing South Florida outdoor workers during extreme heat.

A lifelong Broward County resident and graduate of Florida International University and Florida State University, Gillespie has also contributed work to The Miami Herald, The Miami Times, The Biscayne Times and Caplin News.

A new decade for a Florida institution

For more than a decade, The Florida Roundup has given listeners a place to go beyond the headlines and understand the forces shaping life in the Sunshine State.

Airing live Fridays at noon, the program brings together journalists, policymakers, experts, newsmakers and Floridians themselves for lively, substantive conversations about politics, the economy, housing, education, the environment, health care, culture and the stories defining the state.

As Florida has changed, so has the conversation — and Gillespie will bring a new generation of perspective to a program built around curiosity, context and civil dialogue.

The Florida Roundup is also expanding its reach beyond radio. The program now streams live on YouTube, giving audiences another way to watch the weekly conversation. Viewers can tune in live each Friday on the WLRN YouTube page at noon for the latest discussions, interviews and reporting from across the Sunshine State.

“The show is at its best when Floridians hear themselves in the conversation,” Gillespie said. “I want us to talk with the people making the decisions, the journalists uncovering what’s happening and the people actually living with the consequences. And I want listeners to feel like they’re having those conversations with us every Friday.”

Gillespie succeeds Hudson, who founded the program and helped shape The Florida Roundup into what it is today. Hudson recently transitioned from Interim CEO to permanent CEO of WLRN Public Media and will now focus on leading the organization.

