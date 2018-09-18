NEIL DIAMOND HOT AUGUST NIGHTS III - Performance - Celebrate the legendary singer-songwriter in this triumphant 2012 concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Hot August Night collection, this magical evening captures Diamond’s renowned musical prowess.

AIRS Saturday September 22nd at 9pm

Diamond's renowned musical prowess and skill as a live performer are in full evidence in this concert. Of his 2012 shows at The Greek, Billboard Magazine said: “His voice remains powerful and accurate; he reaches towards the baritone register for emphasis, just as he did in the 70s . . . he never falters in delivering every line with conviction.”

From the fine acoustic twang of “Forever in Blue Jeans” to the pure Americana swing of “Kentucky Woman,” from the eternal sing-along sunshine of “Sweet Caroline” to the raw emotionality of “I Am…I Said” and the welcoming arms of “America,'' HOT AUGUST NIGHT III cements Diamond's mastery of the live stage and his unique connection with audiences the world over.

Throughout his illustrious and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has sold over 130 million albums worldwide and has dominated the charts for more than five decades with 38 Top 40 singles and 16 Top 10 albums. He has achieved record sales with 40 Gold albums, 21 Platinum albums and 11 Multi-Platinum albums.

NEIL DIAMOND: HOT AUGUST NIGHT III features these performances:

“Soolaimon”

“Beautiful Noise”

“Forever in Blue Jeans”

“Play Me”

“Red Red Wine”

