Transgender Women With HIV Struggle To Get Competent Healthcare In South Florida

By Joey Flechas 3 hours ago
  Arianna Lint, left, is the executive director of a namesake organization that aids transgender people. She and Sophia Kass, an advocate with the Transgender Law Center, joined her on a panel in South Beach to discuss the Human Rights Watch report.
    Joey Flechas / Miami Herald

Imagine being identified by the wrong gender in the lobby of your own doctor’s office, or having trouble finding a job, or being rejected by your own family, because you are a transgender person.

These situations complicate an already difficult daily experience for trans people, and they increase the risk of HIV among an already-vulnerable population in South Florida, according to a new study by Human Rights Watch.

 

The research focused on transgender women living with HIV, who face discrimination and lack of access to proper healthcare in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — despite significant government funding for medication and services.

The findings reveal troubling shortcomings in the healthcare systems that are meant to serve marginalized communities — insufficient cultural sensitivity training for medical employees, inadequate data collection to measure HIV’s impact on the transgender community and barriers that make it harder for people to get their medications.

