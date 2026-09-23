Alex Wagner lays out roots of conservative efforts to influence courts
The Supreme Court’s new term begins next month, with a conservative supermajority that has been overturning legal precedents like the Constitutional right to abortion. A new book looks at the decades-long effort by conservatives to influence the courts.
Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Alex Wagner, author of “The Steal: Four Right-Wing Hard-Liners, One Republican Presidency, and the Raid on America’s Courts.”
Book excerpt: ‘The Steal’
By Alex Wagner
Excerpted with permission of Flatiron Books.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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