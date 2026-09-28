King tides continue; stormy weather returns to South Florida

Southeast Florida is starting the week with king tides along the Atlantic coast, while increasing moisture and a shift to southerly winds will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast Tuesday.

NOAA King Tide & full moon explainer.

King tides are the highest predicted astronomical tides of the year. They occur when the gravitational influences of the moon and sun align, producing higher-than-normal water levels. Along Southeast Florida’s low-lying coastline, these tides can lead to minor coastal flooding even without rainfall or strong onshore winds.

Reminder: King tides are expected through Wednesday, September 30.



During this period, prepare for higher than normal tides that may cause flooding in low-lying areas.



NOAA peak tide time predictions:

9/28 at 9:57 PM

9/29 at 10:38 AM

9/30 at 11:28 AM



Water levels can remain… pic.twitter.com/XvfBemoXtK — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 28, 2026

High tide along portions of Southeast Florida will occur around 10 p.m. Monday. The next cycle arrives between 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by another high tide roughly 12 hours later Tuesday evening. The timing becomes more important Tuesday as the atmosphere turns wetter.

Yesterday’s king tide brought some serious flooding to parts of Jupiter!



My kids and I checked out one of the local streets that regularly floods during exceptionally high tides.



No storm or heavy rain, just the water rising with the tide. Here’s a look at what we saw. pic.twitter.com/G7wjDKEf9I — PaulDabill (@DabillPaul) September 28, 2026

Avoid driving through flooded areas, as the water may be mixed with saltwater, which could damage cars. Also, some of this water could be mixed with sewage. People should avoid walking through flooded roads as bacteria and other contaminants can infect even the smallest open wound.

Near the coast, the king tide could compound those drainage issues. When ocean and Intracoastal water levels are already elevated, storm drains and canals that normally move rainwater toward the coast can drain less efficiently. Heavy rainfall occurring near high tide could therefore produce more significant street flooding than the same amount of rain falling during a lower stage of the tidal cycle.

Lots of flooding on Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale. King tides + swells from the storm up North. pic.twitter.com/HtpISexwJE — Ed Gilmore (@elg) September 27, 2026

The winds shift, moisture returns to South Florida

After a relatively dry weekend, low-level winds will become more southerly, increasing the transport of warm, humid air into South Florida. As atmospheric moisture increases, daytime heating and local sea-breeze boundaries will have more moisture available, allowing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Storm coverage will not be uniform, and it will be increasing through the week. But thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Slow-moving or repeated downpours could quickly leave water standing on roads and in poorly drained areas.

Rain and storms return to South Florida this week. A stormy pattern sets up with temperatures also on the rise.

The increase in moisture Tuesday also signals a transition toward a wetter pattern for the remainder of the week, with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely across South Florida.

Temperatures and humidity are also expected to climb later in the week. With abundant low-level moisture limiting nighttime cooling and temperatures rising during the afternoon, heat index values could become more of a concern toward the end of the week.

For coastal communities, the main concern through Tuesday will be the combination of elevated tidal levels and periods of heavy rainfall. Drivers should avoid flooded roads, particularly where saltwater has moved inland, and allow extra travel time during periods of heavier rain.

