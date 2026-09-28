Dolphin Bay Elementary parents to rally in opposition to proposed closing of school in Miramar

Parents at Dolphin Bay Elementary School are organizing a public rally Tuesday to push back against Broward County Public Schools' proposed restructuring plan and offer an alternative for their children's education.

The rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. outside Dolphin Bay Elementary, 16450 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

It will precede a 6 p.m. community meeting hosted by Broward School Board Member Rebecca Thompson as part of the district's ongoing "Redefining Our Schools" initiative. That meeting is also at Dolphin Bay Elementary.

Under the school district's current proposal, students from both Dolphin Bay Elementary and Silver Lakes Elementary would be relocated to nearby Glades Middle School, which would then be converted into a K–8 school.

READ MORE: New report shows 12,300 enrollment decline for Broward schools, larger than first-day count

Parents oppose the change because they want to keep their neighborhood elementary school, according to Abigail Greaves, a Dolphin Bay parent and organizer.

"Families are asking the district to consider an alternative: combine the two elementary schools at Dolphin Bay and preserve a traditional elementary school for our children," Greaves said in a statement for the parents group.

Miramar’s Vice Mayor Carson "Eddy" Edwards and other elected city officials plan to attend.

"This decision will directly affect our children, and we want families’ voices and the alternative we are proposing to be heard," Greaves said.

Dolphin Bay is among 10 schools the Broward County School Board is considering closing next school year in the face of district-wide declining enrollment.

At a recent Broward School Board meeting, Dolphin Bay supporters wore matching maroon T-shirts as they criticized the district’s plan to absorb the school with nearby Glades Middle, which is at 38% enrollment. Parents told the board they worry about sending their young children to school with middle schoolers.

Enrollment at Dolphin Bay is at only 48% capacity, according to Broward school district officials.

The most recent official enrollment count, taken Sept. 14, recorded 12,300 less students districtwide than last year, including losses in charter schools. It's a slightly larger drop than a first-day count in August , which had indicated about 11,000 less students enrolled.

The total number of students district-wide in the 2026-27 school year stands at 177,575. It was 13% larger, at 204,721, just four years ago.