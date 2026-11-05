In new book, cartoonists Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein reveal 'The Two Saddest Kitchens'

New Yorker cartoonists Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein illustrate a multitude of kitchen gripes in “The Two Saddest Kitchens: A Comic Conversation.”

The pair joins host Indira Lakshmanan to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘The Two Saddest Kitchens’

By Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein

Copyright Roz Chast and Jason Adam Katzenstein, 2026. Reprinted by permission of Bloomsbury. Both “The Museum of Too Many Teas” and “New York Review of Mugs” originally appeared in The New Yorker.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR