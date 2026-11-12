© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic flooding leaves parts of eastern Florida in disarray

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published November 12, 2026 at 2:58 AM EST

Historic November flooding has left parts of eastern Florida in disarray, damaging thousands of homes, washing away roads and disrupting entire communities. In Brevard County, a major roadway collapse in Palm Bay Estates cut off vehicle access for dozens of residents, leaving families navigating a makeshift footpath to reach the outside world. As residents faced an uncertain recovery, World Central Kitchen joined local firefighters and first responders to deliver meals and supplies.

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson takes us inside a community struggling with the aftermath of extraordinary flooding—and the efforts to help neighbors recover.

While repairs were underway following the November flooding, the collapse serves as another reminder of how quickly extreme rainfall can overwhelm roads and disrupt entire communities.
Tags
FPREN Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson
More On This Topic