'Estamos conectados': New film documentary chronicles persecution and triumph of exiled Cuban artist

The Coral Gables Museum will present Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara: Estamos conectados, a documentary screening by Cuban filmmaker Ernesto Fundora Hernández highlighting the life, art, and political persecution of one of Cuba's most prominent dissident artists and musicians.

The documentary film chronicles the life of Alcántara, 38, who co-founded a group of Havana artists, writers and musicians called the San Isidro Movement — named for the neighborhood where Alcántara lived.

The screening will take place Aug. 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the anniversary of El Maleconazo, the anti-government uprising that erupted in Havana on August 5, 1994, marking the largest public protest against the Cuban government since the 1959 Revolution. Find ticket information here.

READ MORE: Cuban artist and dissident exiled from country after 5 years in prison arrives in US

He was arrested on July 11, 2021, during a public protest. In 2022, a court sentenced him to five years in prison for public disorder, contempt and disrespect toward national symbols.

His arrest and incarceration had long been denounced by human rights organizations and the U.S. government. Groups including Amnesty International called him a political prisoner, an allegation the Cuban government rejected.

He was released from prison in Cuba earlier this month on condition he leave the country. The United States government granted him parole into the country. He arrived in Miami on July 18.