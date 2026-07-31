Haiti starts to register voters in violent capital under gang menace

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Voter registration began Thursday in Haiti's capital and beyond, marking a critical milestone in the push for general elections even as concerns over widespread gang violence persist.

The government opened 10 registration centers across Port-au-Prince in neighborhoods considered generally safe as dozens of hopeful Haitians trickled through.

"This may be the first time that I'm going to vote," said 34-year-old construction worker Vadley Bernadel.

Haiti hasn't held general elections in more than a decade, and the country hasn't had a president since President Jovenel Moïse was killed at his private residence in July 2021.

Gang violence has only surged since then, but Haiti's unelected prime minister is under pressure to hold elections, with Dec. 13 marking the first round.

"Haiti needs someone with a vision, someone who can lead the country in a better direction," said Bernadel, who decried his country's multiple crises.

Armed men still control swaths of land

Gang violence has displaced more than 1.4 million people, with armed men controlling an estimated 70% of Port-au-Prince and the main roads that lead to the country's Central and Artibonite provinces, which also are under fire.

More than 50% of Haiti's electorate live in those three regions, and it's unclear whether all those seeking to vote will be able to register, let alone vote, given the violence.

"The country can hold elections in three months if it chooses to. The question is, what kind of elections?" said Diego Da Rin, an analyst with the International Crisis Group.

If the government insists on holding elections on Dec. 13, "a large part of the electorate will be left out," he warned.

Da Rin noted that police and a U.N.-backed mission have seized back areas near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince and made other inroads, but powerful gangs still control vast amounts of territory.

"There has been no significant progress," he said. "The government will not be able to organize elections in territories controlled by gangs."

Jacques Desrosiers, president of Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council, said he plans to open more voter registration centers in upcoming weeks, including 20 in Pétion-Ville, considered one of the safest areas.

As for the possibility of opening centers in other communities, he said that lies in the hands of the Haitian government.

READ MORE: Is it a human rights violation to deport Haitian TPS holders to a cauldron of gang violence?

Haitians fear being killed as country prepares for elections

Lawyer Francky Cavetan said he does not plan to vote because it's too risky, but he did visit one registration center out of curiosity.

"Elections are not going to happen because the government and electoral council are lying to the population," he asserted. "They are making people believe that elections will bring security, but they have to have security before elections."

More than 5,900 people were killed last year across Haiti, and more than 1,600 others from January to March of this year, according to the United Nations. In addition, 5,500 gender-based violent incidents were reported in the first half of the year, with 70% of cases involving rape, many of them gang rapes, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the U.N. Secretary-General, recently said.

Cavetan questioned how candidates would even campaign. He was also upset because he believes a large number of Haitians are not aware that they will also be asked to participate in a referendum the same day as the elections as the government pushes to change the country's Constitution.

"They're not even explaining to people what they're planning to change in the Constitution," Cavetan said.

Da Rin echoed that sentiment, noting that the public still doesn't know what changes the government is seeking.

His biggest concern surrounding the elections is safety, though.

"The challenge for the authorities right now is to organize elections without having defeated the gangs and to minimize their influence on the elections as much as possible," he said.

Da Rin noted that longtime links between gangs and certain powerful elites in Haiti are still active.

Gangs have long been used to intimidate voters or convince them to select certain candidates, as well as to destroy ballot boxes when some members of Haiti's elite believed that their candidates might not win, Da Rin said.

"Gangs have been a very important tool for elites to help their candidates win elections," he said.

At a registration center in the community of Laboule, only three people had signed up an hour after doors opened.

Victor Valensky, a 38-year-old driver of a colorful bus known as a tap-tap, was one of them.

He said he was angry at his country's situation but also feared gang violence.

"I want to take part in the elections, but I have to make sure I'm safe," he said. "If I die now, my wife probably won't be able to support my two kids by herself. … I'm going to be very careful before I step out on election day."

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Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

