Human Rights Watch urges Venezuela to 'protect people's basic rights', release political prisoners

After completing its first official visit to Venezuela since 2008, Human Rights Watch representatives said the country's government must take immediate steps to "carry out institutional reforms to protect people’s basic right" and release hundreds of political prisoners.

In a statement released Friday, Human Rights Watch said its representatives met with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, foreign diplomats, human rights organizations, journalists, and families of those currently incarcerated. HRW staff was booted from the country 18 years ago — in 2008 — after they released a critical report of then President Hugo Chávez.

“Interim President Delcy Rodríguez has overseen a pause to the most overt forms of repression in Venezuela,” said Federico Borello, deputy executive director at Human Rights Watch. “But in this fragile political moment, these gains will only become sustainable with robust institutional reforms and the release of all political prisoners.”

Rodríguez took over in Venezuela after a surprise U.S. military raid in January that captured then-leader Nicolás Maduro and brought him to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

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HRW representatives said Venezuelan authorities "should promptly and unconditionally release all people arbitrarily detained."

“These include people who were detained for exercising their freedom of expression and people who have been tortured or have suffered gross due process violations,” said HRW, noting that “others who were arbitrarily detained have experienced extortion from judicial officials, prosecutors, and others.”

At least 344 political prisoners remain behind bars and many others remain under house arrest or experience other restrictions, said HRW officials, citing data from the Venezuelan human rights organization Foro Penal.

HRW also called on Rodriguez to restore judicial independence, allow opposition candidates to participate in future elections, and overhaul security forces to ensure long-term stability and respect for basic human rights.

“Venezuelans deserve to participate in timely, free, and fair elections,” Borello added. “That requires urgently allowing political opponents to take part in the political process and run for office.”

“The United States should use its leverage to play a leading role in pushing for meaningful human rights change in Venezuela,” Borello said.

Rodriguez and Trump administration officials have come under pressure from opposition leaders, including Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado.

Machado, in an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal from Panama City, she plans to return to Venezuela to push for new elections.

“I cannot lead the process from abroad,” she told the newspaper. “The moment to return has arrived.”